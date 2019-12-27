TEDxIIMBangalore LEAPS into the future

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 27: The IIM Bangalore hosted TEDxIIMBangalore on December 21 (Saturday), 2019, an event which is a confluence of bright minds who are exploring the frontiers of ground-breaking ideas that could reshape India's future.

The theme for the event this year was 'LEAP (Learn, Envisage, Assimilate and Perform) into the future'. The vision of the event was to provide a window into the future by understanding how our actions in different domains would shape it. Another objective was to capture the interplay of different contemporary fields and envision how these interdependencies would evolve in the coming decades.

Experts and path-makers from diverse backgrounds shared ideas and best practices at the one-day event. Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and lawyer, discussed 'Urban mobility crisis and need for an exclusive legislation for Bangalore'. While Ashwarya Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Drivezy, spoke on 'The transformative power of sharing in India: the next billion users', Dr Jyoti Parikh, Executive Director, Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe), spoke on 'India and global negotiations on climate change'.

Playback singer and Padmashri awardee Kavita Krishnamurthy shared her thoughts on 'How music inspires leadership', and Komal Nahta, film trade analyst, who hosts shows on TV and is the editor of a film magazine, give an insight on 'How movies teach you language of business'. The event also witnessed Pragnya Mohan, athlete and chartered accountant, speak on 'Business Lessons from Sports', and Soumya Choudhury, Co-founder and Partner, Visilogix, who is an alumnus of IIMA and IITB, share his views on 'Blockchain in Supply Chain'.

Professor B Mahadevan, from the Production & Operations Management area of IIM Bangalore, who has more than 24 years of wide-ranging experience in teaching, research, consulting and academic administration at IIM Bangalore and other reputed institutions such as IIT Delhi and XLRI Jamshedpur, also spoke at the event.