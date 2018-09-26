Technology has taken us back to thumb impressions from signatures: SC in Aadhaar verdict

New Delhi, Sep 26: There was a very interesting observation made by the Supreme Court while upholding the validity of Aadhaar today. Justice Sikri reading out the majority judgment said that technology has taken us back to thumb impressions.

The court said, "eduction has taken us from thumb impression to signature. Now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impressions."

Also Read | Aadhaar Verdict: Aadhaar not mandatory for opening bank accounts getting mobile connection

The court while upholding the validity of Aadhaar however said that private companies cannot insist on the same. As a result of this, mobile companies, banks cannot insist on Aadhaar. However PAN linking for bank accounts would continue the SC said.

This was made possible after Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act was struck down. Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar from citizens for the purpose of identification.

Aadhaar fails only a few. However dismantling Aadhaar now would mean disturbing 99 per cent of the population enrolled. It is like throwing the bay out with the bath water, the Bench said.

Also Read | Aadhaar verdict: A timeline of events leading up to SC ruling today

The requirement of Aadhaar by statutory bodies such as CBSE, UGC, NEET has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The court also said that Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions.