    Technology, artificial based solutions: How Indian Army is countering Pakistan’s fake narrative

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Indian Army has flagged the rise in social media accounts being set up by Pakistan to lure the youth from Kashmir into terrorism. The General Officer Commanding in chief of the Northern Command, Lt General Ranbir Singh said that Pakistan is trying to alter the public opinion in Kashmir to disrupt peace and stability.

    Indian Army jawans patrolling at the Line of Control
    The Army has expressed concern, but has put in place a mechanism to fight back to ensure that the narrative does not swing the other way.

    The Army says that the fight against terrorism has entered into an important phase and it has developed an effective counter terrorism mechanism. The Army now uses artificial based solutions and technology to counter the message, so that it does not fall prey to the designs of the Pakistan Army, Lt. General Singh said. He also added that in the coming year there would be peace and prosperity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    He said options for another "surgical strike" on terrorist bases are open.

    "Surgical strikes were a tactical operation to give a strategic message that Indian Army has the capability to do acts which are unpredictable. We were successful in conveying that message," he added.

    Recently there was welcome news from the state, when Baramulla was declared terrorist free. Last month three terrorists were killed in Baramulla following which the district became terrorist free.

    Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh while complimenting the police said that he expected further consolidation of peace building efforts together by the police and public.

