Technical snag forces a SpiceJet plane to return to airport soon after take-off

A technical problem forced a Spicejet flight to return to Visakhapatnam airport 30 minutes after taking off, said reports. All the crew and passengers are safe.

On February 9, a Chennai to Delhi SpiceJet flight had suffered a tyre burst at Chennai International Airport. After the tyre burst, the crew decided to turn back and the flight landed safely at Chennai.

In August last year, a Spicejet flight with more than 60 passengers onboard skidded off the runway in Calicut airport. While landing at the Calicut airport, the aircraft skidded off towards the left of the runway that was battered by continuous rains. The incident led to panic among those on the flight as well as airport authorities. Within seconds, the pilot was able to bring the flight under control and managed to halt it.

OneIndia News

