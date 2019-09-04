Teachers' Day quotes: Inspiring wishes to make this day special for your Guru

New Delhi, Sep 04: Teachers' Day quotes are ways to express how much we recognise and appreciate teachers. Tomorrow (September 5) is Teachers' Day in India and it is worth pondering over how much our Gurus do for us. Teachers lay the foundation of a civilised and progressive society. Their dedicated work and the pain they encounter to ensure that students turn out to be enlightened citizens deserve high recognition. A special day to revere teachers is undeniably inspiring.

Teachers' Day across the globe is officially celebrated on October 5, but in India, we celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5th to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Here are some inspiring Teachers' Day quotes:

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me". - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires" -William Arthur Ward

"I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. It might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit." -John Steinbeck

"There is a great difference between knowing and understanding: you can know a lot about something and not really understand it." -Charles F. Kettering

"The teachers who get "burned out" are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times." -Frank Martin.

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world". -Malala Yousafzai

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning".

-Brad Henry Read

How to wish Happy Teachers' Day:

Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well. Happy Teachers Day!!

No one is more cherished in this world than someone who lightens the burden of another.Happy Teacher's Day 2019!!

Teacher Is Lamp Of Nation. Teacher Only One Person Who Serve Society In Real Manner. Salute All Teachers Of Nation. Happy Teachers Day!!

Dear Teacher, Thank You For Continually Inspires me to do my best You help me strive for goals, I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you Happy Teacher's Day!!

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teachers Day that's full of joyous moments!