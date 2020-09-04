Teachers Day 2020: Inspirational quotes and wishes to share on this day

New Delhi, Sep 02: Teachers have always been a guide and an inspiration at every stage of a student's life. 5th September is celebrated as Teachers' Day as a mark of tribute to the contribution made by teachers to the society. We celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5th to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers lay the foundation of a civilised and progressive society. Their dedication to work ensures that students turn out to be enlightened citizens deserve high recognition. A special day to revere teachers is undeniably inspiring.

Here are some top Teachers Day quotes

"If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth." - Dan Rather

"I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. It might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit." -John Steinbeck

"There is a great difference between knowing and understanding: you can know a lot about something and not really understand it." -Charles F. Kettering

"The teachers who get "burned out" are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times." -Frank Martin

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats

"The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterwards." - Anatole France

"Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers." - Josef Albers

Here are some Teachers Day wishes

Your teachings will always be etched in my mind. Happy Teachers' Day!

Wishing all my teachers a Happy Teachers' Day! On this special day, I would like to thank you for all the efforts you have put in to make me a better person in life.

Thank you for being my guide and teaching me life lessons. Happy Teachers' Day to all my teachers!

Without you, I would have been lost. Thank you, my dear teachers, for guiding and inspiring me. Happy Teachers' Day!