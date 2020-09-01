Teachers' Day 2020: Govt School teacher from Kashmir selected for National Teachers Award

New Delhi, Sep 01: The year 2020 has been a huge setback for the academics as the nations are imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Schools, colleges are closed and students and teachers are advised to be at home to be safe. Teachers these days are teaching their students through online media and organising exams too through online.

This tough time makes us realize the importance of teachers in society and we should applaud to inspire them for taking care of the nation's future generation.

Every year, on the day of Teachers' Day some selected teachers are provided public recognition who made thier names in primary, middle, and secondary school work, which encourages them on others too.

Roohi Sultana from Kashmir is one of those who has been acclaimed for her dedication towards the students.

Roohi Sultana, a government based school teacher who uses 'play way method' to teach her students has been selected for National Teachers Award 2020 to be given away on Teachers Day on September 5, 2020, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Roohi dedicated the award to her students and the education department of the country.

Roohi originally belongs to Nowshera area of Srinagar and has been working in the Government Primary School Danger Pora, Tailbal Srinagar.

Speaking to TNN reporters she said, "I have received my education from government institutes as I have completed my Masters in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, I have done B. Ed (Bachelor of Education), also a degree course in calligraphy and a certificate course in Hindi. I wanted to become a teacher since I was a child. I feel happy when around my students as they inspire me."

Sultana refers to herself as a facilitator for students. She said, "I am connected with board of school education as a content creator for the subjects Urdu and Kashmiri. I work in Diksha as e-content creator and I also provide online classes to students through all India radio broadcast in Srinagar."

She is famous for her play way of teaching among students. "I use a play-way method to teach my students. I teach them with innovative methods so that students could have all concepts cleared while learning in the classroom," she added.

Suhail Bhat, Sultana's husband was delighted over the news of his wife getting the National Award from the President of India. The award will be given away by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 5, 2020.