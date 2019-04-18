  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in Chhattisgarh

    By PTI
    |

    Bilaspur, Apr 18: A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday, an official said.

    The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (no.186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said.

    Teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in Chhattisgarh
    Representational Image

    Nareti complained of chest pain around 6 am and fell unconscious at the polling station. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

    Also Read | Will voters keep their tryst with this 'festival of democracy'?

    The body was sent for postmortem, he said.

    Another officer was deployed at the polling booth in place of Nareti, he added.

    Polling was underway since 7 am in Chhattisgarh's three Lok Sabha seats - Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund - in the second phase of polling in the state.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CHHATTISGARH News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh heart attack polling booth lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue