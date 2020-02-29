  • search
    Teacher molests principal in Pune

    Pune, Feb 29: A teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting the principal of his school in Hadapsar area of Pune, police said.

    The incident happened on Wednesday and the accused is at large and efforts were on to nab him, an official said.

    "At 11am on Wednesday, the school's principal saw students of a class playing and asked the teacher there to conduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in the afternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, made indecent gestures and molested her," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:43 [IST]
