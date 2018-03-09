Teacher Eligibility Test Examinations postponed until further court order

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Examination, which was scheduled to be held on March 12, has been postponed. The TET exam has been postponed until further direction by the Allahabad High Court.

A Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to postpone the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018 to appoint 65,000 teachers till preparation of fresh result of Teachers' Eligibility Test 2017 after deleting 14 questions which were wrong, out of syllabus or had two correct answers, a TOI report had earlier said.

The test conducted by CBSE on all-India basis is known as Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET is valid for Central Government schools like KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc. and schools under the administrative control of Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.