Tea stall owner near 'Matoshree' tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai

By PTI

Mumbai, Apr 06: A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.