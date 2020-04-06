  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tea stall owner near 'Matoshree' tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 06: A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday.

    Tea stall owner near Matoshree tests coronavirus positive

    As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

    "The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus 93 mumbai blast mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X