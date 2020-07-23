Tea seller gets Rs 50 crore repayment notice for loan he never applied for

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chandigarh (Haryana), July 23: As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the industries hard, small scaled businesses are facing financial dearth. People end up taking loan to meet the end.

On a same note, a strange story has been unfolded from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Here is the claim of a loan of 50 crores on a tea seller has surprised him.

Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

This is a story of a tea seller who has loan of Rs 50 crores under his name which he never applied for.

COVID-19: India registers 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths, tally crosses 12 lakh

Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra, claims that banks are claiming a loan of Rs 50 crore without taking a loan.

Rajkumar said, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible."

Here everyone is surprised how good a loan can be on a tea seller.

Significantly, due to the corona, many poor working people are returning to their homes after the expiry of their accumulated capital, and are cutting lives by taking many loans.

In such a situation, this uneven 50 crore loan has suddenly come on the tea seller as a shock.

However, the exact or wrong of this loan is being ascertained.