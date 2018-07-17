  • search

TDP to go first as shadow of no-confidence motion looms over Monsoon session

Posted By:
    New Delhi, July 17: The Telugu Desam Party ramped up efforts to bring about a no-confidence motion against the Union Government ahead of the Parliament session. TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu wrote to various parties and sought their support for the motion.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
    Naidu had walked out of the NDA citing injustice to his state and also said that the Centre had not lived up to its promise of according special status to Andhra Pradesh.

    Meanwhile the other parties part of the opposition decided that if the TDP does not press for the motion, the same would be moved by the Congress. 

    In his letter to opposition parties, Naidu said in view of the continued "adamant attitude of the BJP-led NDA government", the TDP has decided to move no-confidence motion against the Modi government again in the ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

    "I shall be thankful for your support in further carrying forward with the motion of no-confidence moved by our MPs. I sincerely seek your cooperation in this regard," he also wrote.

    Naidu further said that the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government was deliberately not taken up in March. "I wish to bring to your notice the grave injustice caused to Andhra Pradesh due to inconsistencies in the AP Reorganisation (APR) Act, 2014 and non-implementation of the assurances made by the then prime minister on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on February 20, 2014," the letter read.

    "The unscientific process adopted by the then UPA government without adequate and serious consultations with key stakeholders, absence of consensus among political parties and lack of transparency while passing the APR Bill has put severe financial burden on the Andhra Pradesh government," Naidu also said in his letter.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 7:06 [IST]
