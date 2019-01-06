TDP stabbed Telugu pride icon NTR in back by going with Cong: Modi’s jibe at Andhra CM

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for joining hands with Congress and alleged that he has done so to save his power.

Modi was interacting with booth workers of BJP from Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Narasaraopet and Tirupati Parliamentary constituencies through video conferencing.

While addressing an interaction via video conferencing with BJP's booth workers in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said,''NTR was true icon of Telugu Pride. NTR never forgave Congress for hurting Telugu Pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests. Today those in power in AP are so desperate that they stabbed NTR in the back, for the second time.''

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu calls PM Modi a 'blackmailer'

Modi invoked NTR once again and said that the former chief minister's "dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be realized when every citizen of Andhra Pradesh enjoys the fruits of development and not just one family. Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be scripted by the youth power, of all Telugus."

Concluding his interaction at Tirupati, Modi stated, "Congress is a non-starter in the state and the ruling TDP's poor governance record is totally exposed. People remember the Congress misrule from 2004 to 2014 and the TDP misrule from 2014 to the present."