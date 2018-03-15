TDP set to exit NDA, extends support to YSR Congress's no-confidence motion

The Telugu Desam Party is all set to break its alliance with the BJP and could exit the NDA as early as Friday. The party has also decided to support the YSR Congress Party's no-confidence motion in Parliament tomorrow.

As voices demanding Special Status to Andhra Pradesh grows louder, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre.

While Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to all parties seeking their support in seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh, the ruling TDP is learned to have extended their support to YSRCP in this regard. An official confirmation is awaited.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called a politburo meeting Friday to take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA.

According to the reports a majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have already told Naidu to quit NDA.

Naidu, who is at logger heads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu.

In a teleconference with his MPs, Naidu accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using YSR Congress Party and actor K Pavan Kalyan's Jena Sena Party to target him and the TDP.

Naidu told the MPs that Modi was applying the same strategy that was used in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.

Naidu said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, PM Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jena Sena against TDP.

OneIndia News

