TDP pulls out: Video of TDP MP making secessionist comments surfaces

As Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs were protesting in Parliamentary premises demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP M Muralimohan had stirred a row with his politically controversial comments.

In a video, actor-turned-politician Muralimohan was seen saying 'south India would declare itself as a separate country.'

According to reports, he was addressing a press conference in Rajahmundry on February 12. But the video went viral after TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary resigned at the Centre resigned from the NDA.

"There is a feeling in the south that it is being neglected. Don't force the five south Indian states to declare freedom as a separate country," Muralimohan was seen saying in the video.

The TDP MPs statement has evoked strong responses on social media. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not comment on his party MPs controversial statement. Some even demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spell out his stand and publicly say if he agreed with his party leader's comments.

'We 5 southern states of India will take firm decision to form seperate Country' says TDP MP Murali mohan from Andhra...@ncbn ru listening do u endorse this, if not then expel him... shame pic.twitter.com/4IlqYkTmVm — Karunasagar Adv ⚖ (@karunasagarllb) February 14, 2018

