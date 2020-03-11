TDP prez stages sit-in outside AP police headquarters after being denied entry

Amaravati, Mar 11: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in outside the state police headquarters here on Wednesday after he was allegedly not allowed to meet the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.

The former Chief Minister reached the state police headquarters on foot, walking a few metres from the TDP office and sought to meet the DGP to complain against the attack on party MLC B Venkanna and former MLA B U Rao at Macherla on Wednesday morning.

The cars that were damaged in the attack, allegedly by ruling YSR Congress party workers, were also taken to the DGP office. As Naidu and other TDP men arrived, sentries allegedly closed the main gate of the state police headquarters and denied entry to the former Chief Minister.

Protesting this, Naidu sat on the road and CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna too joined him.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar came down and spoke to Naidu and requested the TDP chief to end the protest but to no avail. The MLC and the former MLA showed their wounds, suffered in the attack to the Additional DGP.

Later, Naidu showed the officer the damaged cars as well. Meanwhile, the TDP lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on the attacks on party workers, allegedly by YSRC activists, in various parts of the state.

Naidu, in a memorandum, brought to the notice of the SEC that his party candidates were prevented from filing nominations for the local bodies elections at many places.

The TDP chief wanted the SEC to order registration of criminal cases against the attackers and their arrest.

He wanted necessary instructions issued to police authorities for preventing such attacks and ensuring free and fair polls.