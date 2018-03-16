TDP-NDA split: 'An opportunity to grow, won’t surrender to blackmail', says Rao

It was an inevitable divorce and the signs were on the wall. First, the Telugu Desam Party pulled out its ministers from the Narendra Modi government on the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Today Chandrababu Naidu following a teleconference with his leaders made it official that the TDP would pull out of the NDA.

The BJP says that it saw this coming. We were prepared for this the party said following the pull-out. While the BJP will not have any problem with the numbers as the TDP and YSR Congress Party move a no-confidence motion in Parliament, the party also says that it will not surrender to any blackmail.

G V L Narasimha Rao, the BJP's spokesperson tells OneIndia that it seemed inevitable. He, however, added that the BJP will not surrender to any blackmail.

The Union Government has worked to ensure that Andhra Pradesh got all resources both in the infrastructure and industrial sector. The TDP on the other hand resorted to a mischievous propaganda against the Union Government, Rao also added.

He further pointed out that the special status category tag had become redundant after the report of the 14th Finance Commission. "The Centre has given AP all the benefits", Rao also said.

On the breaking up of the alliance, Rao said that this is far from a threat. In fact it would be an opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh, he also added. "There was a mischievous propaganda against the Centre and Naidu resorted to lies to cover up his inept governance", he further stated.

OneIndia News

