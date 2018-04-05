TDP MPs protest in RS after adjournment, marshalled out

High drama was witnessed in the Central Hall of Parliament as well as Rajya Sabha when Telugu Desam Party MPs protested at the two places demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP members in the Upper House refused to leave the chamber even after the House was adjourned for the day around 2.30 pm.

In solidarity, Lok Sabha members from the party staged a similar protest in the historic Central Hall.

Those protesting inside the Rajya Sabha chamber were marshalled out around 8.15 pm.

The TDP members, who had been demanding special category status for AP since the beginning of the part II of the Budget session since March 5, escalated their protest today. The session ends tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters, the party lawmaker CM Ramesh said, "After the RS was adjourned, we remained inside peacefully demanding rights of AP. But marshals pulled us out of the out in a rude way and injured us. We never expected it. It is an insult to people of AP. They are showing their muscle power. We will take this seriously and begin our agitations from tomorrow."

The MPs also said that they explained the reason behind their protest to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien.

"There is no respect for members. The government has to execute the bills passed in Parliament. The government has not done anything and this is utter negligence," Y S Chowdary, who recently resigned as a Union minister, told reporters.

During their protest, members were offered medical check ups and an MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was shifted to RML Hospital after his blood pressure levels dropped, a statement issued by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's media cell said.

The party last month walked out of the NDA.

PTI

