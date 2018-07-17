TDP MPs meet Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

Patna, July 17: Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Tuesday and handed over TDP President & Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu's letter seeking cooperation.

TDP MPs Galla Jayadev, Ravindra Kumar and Garikapati Mohan Rao met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's has sent a letter seeking cooperation and support for TDP's fight against the centre for justice to the state.

Members of Parliament from TDP met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Monday and handed over a letter by Chandrababu Naidu seeking cooperation and support for TDP's fight against the Centre for justice to Andhra Pradesh.

Also, a team comprising C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and M. Murali Mohan also met DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi in Chennai and sought support on no-confidence motion against the Centre in upcoming monsoon session of Parliament over demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (July 15) refused to meet the TDP MPS Thota Narasimhan, floor leader of the TDP in the Lok Sabha and TDP's Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar. According to reports, TDP is the first anti-BJP party which has been snubbed by Thackeray. He has met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Hardik Patel in the past.