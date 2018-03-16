Congress, other opposition parties to support no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The Congress will support the no-confidence motion to be moved by the TDP and the YSR Congress against Union Government at the Centre. Soon after quitting the NDA, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday said it would move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. However, the BJP has a full majority in the Parliament and this motion is not likely to pose any threat.

ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N Raghuveera Reddy as saying that the grand old party will support the motion.

Soon after Congress, CPI (M) and AIMIM also said that they would join the no confidence motion. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the opposition parties to stay united in opposing the NDA.

The TDP earlier today formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

"Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament). We have decided... we are out of the NDA," TDP MP Thota Narsimhan told ANI.

"BJP has cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, we will be moving a no-confidence motion (in the Parliament)," Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar told ANI.

The TDP unanimously took the decision during a teleconference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning. The TDP had earlier pulled its ministers out of the union cabinet. After deciding to pull out, the TDP would now support the no-confidence motion by the YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi government.

Letter of TDP MP Thota Narasimhan to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House. pic.twitter.com/Zwg5qge3Sw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

"TDP withdrew support from NDA, which did injustice to AP, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying in a statement.

[TDP decides to exit NDA]

According to reports, the sudden outburst of popular Telugu actor-turned-Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at a public meeting in Guntur on Wednesday night, where he targeted the TDP and the YSR Congress, is understood to have made Naidu shift even further from NDA. In his teleconference with party MPs on Thursday morning, Naidu said he suspected that the top BJP leadership could be behind the actor's aggressive attack on the TDP government.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day