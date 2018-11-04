Andhra Finance Minister likens PM Narendra Modi to ‘anaconda’

Hyderabad, Nov 4: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu on Saturday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an "anaconda" who has been "swallowing" national institutions.

He said,''Every Tom, Dick and Harry is speaking of past politics. Past can't be present or future. But present and future will become past. The critics of TDP should understand this. TDP was not established against any single party. It was founded against system.''

He said,''Who can be a bigger Anaconda than Narendra Modi? He himself is the Anaconda that has swallowed all the institutions. He is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc.''