  • search

Andhra Finance Minister likens PM Narendra Modi to ‘anaconda’

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 4: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu on Saturday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an "anaconda" who has been "swallowing" national institutions.

    TDP likens PM Narendra Modi to ‘anaconda’
    Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu

    He said,''Every Tom, Dick and Harry is speaking of past politics. Past can't be present or future. But present and future will become past. The critics of TDP should understand this. TDP was not established against any single party. It was founded against system.''

    Also Read | "Chandrababu Naidu first back-stabbed NTR, now betraying TDP principles"

    He said,''Who can be a bigger Anaconda than Narendra Modi? He himself is the Anaconda that has swallowed all the institutions. He is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc.''

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tdp cbi rbi andhra pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue