No coercive step against YS Chowdary: Delhi HC tells ED

By
    New Delhi, Nov 30: Delhi High Court on Friday directed ED to not take any coercive step against former union minister and TDP Leader YS Chowdary. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Chowdary over alleged financial irregularities. Chowdary then moved the Delhi High Court against the ED summons.

    The HC has asked Chowdary to appear before the ED on December 3.

    TDP Leader YS Chowdary

    Chowdary has reportedly accused the BJP-led Centre of political vendetta and said that he is being harassed.

    Earlier, the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate during the searches conducted at the residence of TDP Rajya Sabha MP, Y S Chowdary has revealed bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5,700 crore.

    The ED had also seized high end cars that included a Ferrari, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz all registered in the names of shell companies. ED officials alleged that the MP and his associates operated nearly 120 shell companies, which were involved in money laundering activities.

