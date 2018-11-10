  • search

TDP leader killed over political revenge in Kurnool

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kurnool, Nov 10: A TDP Vice President of Devanakonda mandal was killed allegedly over political revenge in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

    Someshwar Goud. Courtesy: ANI news
    Someshwar Goud. Courtesy: ANI news

    Someshwar Goud, TDP Vice President of Devanakonda mandal, was killed allegedly over political revenge, in K. Venkatapuram village of Kurnool district. The police investigation is underway.

    Also Read | 'Urban Naxals remote control naxals', says Modi in Jagdalpur rally

    Early this week, a local leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Narayana Reddy was allegedly stoned to death at Sultanpur village of Pargi in the state's Vikarabad district. The police have ruled out any political involvement and said personal enmity was the reason behind Narayana's killing. According to CNN-News18, he was "involved in a scuffle with a rival gang" in the village.

    Narayana's supporters have alleged that the Congress could be involved in his death, the report said. Narayana's death, just ahead of the Assembly elections, turned the political heat in Parigi constituency and also in the district, forcing police to deploy additional forces all over Parigi and intensify patrolling.

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh tdp kurnool

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue