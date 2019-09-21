TDP leader, former Chittoor MP Naramalli Sivaprasad passes away

Hyderabad, Sep 21: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chittoor MP, Dr. Naramalli Siva Prasad passed away on Saturday in a private hospital in Chennai. He was 68.

Sivaprasad had been suffering from kidney ailment for some time now and was admitted to hospital in Tirupati a few days ago.

He shot to fame as the MP who donned fancy dresses, enacting a unique character every day, during protests outside Parliament opposing the bifurcation of Andhra (2013-14) and later demanding special category status to the state (2018-19).

He dressed himself up in many roles in protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state. He was also one of the MPs who were suspended for protesting in Indian Parliament against the bifurcation of the state.

A trained doctor, Sivaprasad had a love for acting and began as a stage artist. He also acted in several Telugu movies alongside top stars like Chiranjeevi. He also received the Nandi award from the AP government as the best villain.

Born on July 11, 1951 at Pottipalle village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Siva Prasad pursued MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati. Siva Prasad was a theater and film personality before joining politics.

The MP from Chittoor is an actor-turned-politician, who joined TDP in 1995. He became the Information and Culture Minister in 1999. He was also elected as MP from Chittoor for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.