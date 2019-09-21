TDP leader, former Chittoor MP Naramalli Sivaprasad passes away

Hyderabad, Sep 21: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chittoor MP, Dr. Naramalli Siva Prasad passed away on Saturday in a private hospital in Chennai.

He shot to prominence in 2013-14 for the varied ways he protested against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He dressed himself up in many roles in protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state. He was also one of the MPs who were suspended for protesting in Indian Parliament against the bifurcation of the state.

Born on July 11, 1951 at Pottipalle village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Siva Prasad pursued MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati. Siva Prasad was a theater and film personality before joining politics.

The MP from Chittoor is an actor-turned-politician, who joined TDP in 1995. He became the Information and Culture Minister in 1999. He was also elected as MP from Chittoor for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.