TDP to hold pan Andhra protests over special category status today

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has severed ties with the NDA over the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, will on Thursday hold protests across the state in support of the party MPs' agitation in the Parliament.

Senior TDP leader K. Kala Venkatrao has urged the party workers to ensure that the protests are peaceful. In a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges and other party leaders, Venkatrao had directed them to sit on demonstration and protest meetings in major junctions of all constituencies.

A party release later said the TDP would not, however, participate in the agitation along with the main Opposition YSR Congress since the "latter might create trouble."

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has, however, extended his government's support to the statewide National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties.

"Organisers of the agitation requested our support and the party chief (Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu) consented to it in the interests of the state," Rao said.

Both Houses of Parliament are getting adjourned frequently without transacting any business, over disruptions from Opposition members. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, has been raising slogans both inside the House and outside near the Gandhi Statue.

