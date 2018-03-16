TDP decides to exit NDA

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to exit the NDA. The decision was taken a few minutes back.

The decision to pull out of the alliance was taken following a teleconference that Chandrababu Naidu held with his leaders.

The TDP had earlier pulled its ministers out of the union cabinet. After deciding to pull out, the TDP would now support the no-confidence motion by the YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi government.

The TDP leaders decided that this was the only logical step in their demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh. Pulling out of the NDA would be in the best interest of the state, the TDP felt.

Naidu during a teleconference on Thursday said that they were fighting for the rights of the Telugu people. instead of honouring them, Modi and the BJP are involved in collusion politics.

The YSR Congress meanwhile will move the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament today. However, the BJP has a full majority in the Parliament and this motion would pose no threat.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day