    TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, 17 MLAs taken in police custody

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Jan 21: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and at least 17 MLAs of his party were taken in police custody late on Monday as they tried to conduct a foot march from the state assembly to nearby Mandadam village in violation of prohibitory orders.

    TDP leaders started off on the march after staging a sit-in near the assembly main entrance following the suspension of 17 MLAs from the House for the day.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    They were protesting the AP 'Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020,' that was passed by the assembly, enabling the establishment of three capitals for the state.

    The TDP leaders were taken to the Mangalagiri police station.

    Meanwhile, tensions prevailed at the Jana Sena Party headquarters at Mangalagiri as police prevented its president Pawan Kalyan from proceeding to the Amaravati region to speak to protesters fighting for the retention of only one capital for the state.

    DIG Kanti Rana Tata and other senior police officials reached the Sena office and blocked the exit of Kalyan and political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, resulting in an argument.

    Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes the 3 capital resolution Bill 2020

    Kalyan asked how could police impose restrictions within his own office. Scores of Sena workers gathered outside the office even as a large posse of police was posted to thwart Kalyan and other leaders' plans.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 1:15 [IST]
