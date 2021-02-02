Taxi fares in Karnataka: Here is all you need to know about AC, non-AC cab fares and waiting charges

China cabbie caught driving with facial mask on; the reason will leave you amazed

Bengaluru, Feb 02: In a recent development, the Karnataka state government has ordered a revision in the rates for taxis operating in the state. The new rates will be applicable from today (February 2).

According to the new fare rules, commuters taking non-air conditioned taxis will be paying Rs 75 for the first four kilometres, after which passengers will be charged Rs 18 per kilometre.

Meanwhile, passengers boarding AC taxis will be charged Rs 100 for the first 4 kilometres, after which Rs 24 per kilometre will be charged.

If one is travelling at night, he/she may take note that the night charges will be 10 per cent higher from midnight to 6 am. As per the new rules, for the first five minutes waiting charges will not be applicable, however, thereafter Re 1 will be charged per minute.

If anyone is carrying luggage like suitcases, bedding etc up to 120 kg, he/she will not be charged, however, Rs 7 will be charged for every 20 kg upwards.

It may be noted that the new fares will not be applicable for Ola and Uber cabs. The government said it was hiking the prices as the cost of the cars and fuel prices have increased.