Tauktae Cyclone Live Tracking: Gujarat, Kerala brace for cyclone, authorities take stock

2021's first cyclone 'Tauktae' forming in Arabian Sea, likely to intensify in 120 hours

Low pressure area over Arabian Sea likely to turn into cyclone Tauktae on Sunday

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 15: Gujarat, Kerala, which are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, have geared up to face the double whammy in the form of a cyclone that was in the process of being formed in the Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.

This cyclonic activity would bring rain or thunderstorm in the coastal belt between May 16 and 18, with some of the places in the region receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea would turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and reach near the Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Tauktae, once it is formed, is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 with wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph. As per the latest weather bulletin, the depression was centred over Lakshadweep about 1,120 km south southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. "Tauktae is likely to move north north-eastwards initially for some more time and then move north-north westwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning," the IMD release said. In view of this prediction, all ports in Gujarat have been asked to hoist a signal to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea.