Tata Sons terminates Suhel Seth's contract as consultant after #MeToo allegations

New Delhi, Oct 29: The impact of #MeToo has also been seen in the corporate and advertising world with several resignations and investigations underway.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has decided to terminate its contract with Suhel Seth.

Seth, 55, had played a pivotal role in rebuilding the Tata brand in the aftermath of the management crisis within the group in 2016, when Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Sons.

Earlier, Global mentorship platform, World Woman Foundation, has cancelled its ties with Suhel Seth after a number of women came on record with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The Tata group has decided to look into reports against him and Coca Cola and the Mahindra Group have terminated their relation with him.