Tata Projects Limited to build new parliament building for Rs 861.9 crore

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 16: Tata Projects Ltd has won the contract of contructing the new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.9 crore, according to a report.

The Central Public Works Department had opened financial bids for the construction of the new Parliament building.

Tata Projects Ltd has given a bid of Rs 861.90 crore and Larsen and Toubro Ltd has submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore.

The government had narrowed the list of choices for building a new Parliament complex to three Mumbai-based construction companies -- Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tata Projects Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited -- after disqualifying four other entities that bid for the contract, bringing it a step closer to tendering out the project.

A housing and urban affairs ministry official said that the design with the state emblem has been finalised for the construction tender.

Construction of the new Parliament building, which will comprise halls with a bigger seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, offices for members of Parliament, as well as a courtyard, dining facilities and a lounge for lawmakers, is likely to begin after the ongoing Parliament's winter session and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

CPWD has specified that the existing Parliament building shall continue to function during the execution of this project.