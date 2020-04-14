'Task Kidhar Hai?': 'Disappointed' netizens ask PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Prime Minister has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of evaluation of the situation.

While many welcomed the decision, few were left disappointed as there was no announcement on any new "tasks".

During his previous address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come up with certain "tasks" for citizens such as banging plates from balconies to commemorate the contributions of health workers at 8 pm on Janata Curfew or lighting candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to beat coronavirus.

Indians made both the "events" successful, some even violating the lockdown in misguided attempts to fulfil the PM's wish (read mass gatherings, bursting crackers).

When Modiji concluded the speech without alloting any task. pic.twitter.com/7BDGJOiNY1 — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) April 14, 2020