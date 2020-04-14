  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Task Kidhar Hai?': 'Disappointed' netizens ask PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The Prime Minister has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of evaluation of the situation.

    Task Kidhar Hai?: Disappointed netizens ask PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    While many welcomed the decision, few were left disappointed as there was no announcement on any new "tasks".

    PM Modi changes profile pic to send message amid lockdown

    During his previous address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come up with certain "tasks" for citizens such as banging plates from balconies to commemorate the contributions of health workers at 8 pm on Janata Curfew or lighting candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to beat coronavirus.

    Indians made both the "events" successful, some even violating the lockdown in misguided attempts to fulfil the PM's wish (read mass gatherings, bursting crackers).

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X