Army chiefs should not be allowed to contest election for 5 years post retirement: Tarun Gogoi

Was under pressure from NDA govt to go ahead with secret killings says former Assam CM

Tarun Gogoi stopped from holding press meet at Assam House in Delhi, addresses media on road

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health worsens due to post-Covid complications, on ventilator

Tarun Gogoi's health worsens, in 'very very critical' condition

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Nov 23: The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is "very very critical", doctors said.

The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

"The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best," he told reporters.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at GMCH along with Gogoi''s son Gaurav.

What is this? SC pulls up Gujarat, Delhi Govts over worsening COVID-19 situation

Gogoi, who is on ventilation and has suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday, which he could sustain for six hours.

His blood pressure is fluctuating and he is breathing entirely with the help of machines.

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.