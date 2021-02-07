Tapovan hydro project damaged by Uttarakhand glacier burst

Uttarakhand floods: HM Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Dehradun, Feb 07: State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said that an avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged its under-construction hydropower project.

Earlier in the day, a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives of people living along its banks.

It is reported that massive destruction is feared.

Later in the day, NTPC tweeted, "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region.

"While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police."

The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.