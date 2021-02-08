Jo 'bole so nihaal’: How people motivated the ITPB rescue people in Uttarakhand

Tapovan dam completely washed off in Uttarakhand glacier burst

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district.

The Army troops in an overnight operation cleared the Tapovan tunnel. "The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," ANI reported.

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives of people living along its banks.

Jo 'bole so nihaal’: How people motivated the ITPB rescue people in Uttarakhand

NTPC tweeted, "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region.

"While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police."

The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.