Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submits 40-page document to Mumbai police

By
    Mumbai, Oct 10: Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submitted a 40-page document to Mumbai police and Maharashtra State Commission for Woman in addition to her earlier complaint against actor Nana Patekar and others. The document contains her earlier complaint filed in 2008 and subsequent correspondence to other film bodies.

    Taking note of a harassment complaint by Tanushree Dutta, Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notices to actor Nana Patekar, producer Samee Siddiqui, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Rakesh Sarang.

    The commission has sent notices to those named by Tanushree and asked them to revert within 10 days with their response, its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

    However, the producer of Horn Ok Pleassss has submitted an application before police, stating that no molestation took place on the sets of the movie as alleged by actor Tanushree Dutta.

    Dutta in an interview had alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a special song for Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

    In her complaint, Tanushree claimed that during the shooting of a song sequence for the film Horn OK Pleassss in 2008, she was being inappropriately touched by Nana even after she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
