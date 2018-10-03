Tanushree Dutta row: Maharashtra Minister defends Nana Patekar

Mumbai, Oct 3: Maharashtra Home Minister Deepak Kesarkar defended actor Nana Patekar who is accused by Tanushree Dutta of sexually harassing her.

Deepak Kesarkar, said, "Protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened and not against Nana Patekar. Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor but also a very well known social worker."

"It is now known to everybody that they were not connected to anything, it is her personal fight with somebody, those people have attacked and they have admitted that they have attacked so protection was given, " he said.

Tanushree Dutta kicked up a storm into Bollywood when she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008. The veteran actor has responded by sending her a legal notice, demanding a public apology for maligning his reputation.

Apart from Nana, Tanushree also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Rakesh Sarang among others, for harassing her during that time.