Tanushree Dutta harassment: FIR registered against Nana Patekar, three others in Mumbai

By
    Mumbai, Oct 11: An FIR has been registered against 4 persons including veteran actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang, under Section 354 and 509 of IPC. However, no arrest has been made so far.

    Tanushree Dutta harassment: FIR registered against Nana Patekar, three others in Mumbai

    [MSCW issues notices to Nana Patekar, 3 others]

    In her two page written complaint, the actress accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' at Filimistan Studios in Goregaon west in March 2008.

    Dutta accused Patekar of "indecently and unncessarily" touching her under the pretext of teaching her how to dance. Acharya, on the other hand, has been accused of introducing new steps into the song to include Patekar, who was initially not a part of it.

    [Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya]

    Meanwhile, Police said the sequents of events mentioned in Dutta's complaint will be verified and a detailed preliminary inquiry will be conducted.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 9:08 [IST]
