Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya

By
    Mumbai, Oct 6: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed a complaint at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station against actor Nana Patekar and choreographer and film director Ganesh Acharya in connection with a 2008 movie set incident.

    "Tanushree Dutta has given us a complaint against Nana Patekar. As of now there is not any FIR registered in this case," Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said.

    In a recent TV interview, Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

    Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

    She had also claimed that Nana demanded she should shoot a lewd step with him and when she refused, members of a political party were called who threatened her and vandalised her car.

    Nana had dismissed the allegations while a journalist and an assistant director on the film corroborated Tanushree's account.

    Several actors from Bollywood lauded Dutta for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.

