New Delhi, July 16: Amidst tensions between the US and Iran, a report has emerged of an oil tanker sought by the United States over allegedly trying to circumvent sanctions being hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Satellite photos showed the vessel in Iranian waters on Tuesday and two of its sailors remained in Tehran.

David Hammond, the CEO of British based group Human Rights at Sea said he took a witness statement from the captain of the MT Gulf Sly, conforming that the ship had been hijacked.

He also said that 26 of the Indian sailors on board had made it back to India, while two remained in Tehran.

Captain Singh contacted HRAS this morning by Whats App to say the Gulf Sky has been hijacked on 5/7/20 but all crew were safe and now home, Human Rights at Sea said.

Concerns raised over location of MV Gulf Sky and its 22 Indian crew. AIS turned off for last 8 days. Flag and charity working to establish facts with authorities, the group also said on Twitter.

TankerTrackers.Com, a website that tracks oil trade at sea said it saw the vessel in the satellite photos on Tuesday in Iranian waters off Hormuz Island. In May the US Justice Department had filed criminal charges against two Iranians accusing them of trying to launder around 12 million USD to buy the tanker, then named the MT Nautica.