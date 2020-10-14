No love for those who do not love cows: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

From CM to PM: Modi enters 20th year in public office without a break

Watch: Lion obliges after forester speaks to him in Gujarati

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat's Gandhidham amid row over advertisement

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: A Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat's Gandhidham on Wednesdey, October 14. Following the attack on the store, the manager was forced to write an apology over the row over an advertisement that created social media hype.

Popular Jewellery Brand Tanishq surrounded itself in controversy after the advertisement in question shows a Muslim woman with her Hindu daughter-in-law celebrating an event together.

Shashi Tharoor slams trolls against Tanishq ad, calls it 'beautiful'

The 43-second commercial was released last week to promote its jewellery collection Ekatvam (oneness).

Tanishq first disabled comments and likes/dislikes on its ad on YouTube, and on Tuesday withdrew the video altogether following the intense online backlash and criticism.

Later, the company posted, "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, parters and store staff."

In 2013, it promoted remarriage in an ad made by Lowe Lintas. However, back then the commercial didn't attract any controversy and was widely appreciated.