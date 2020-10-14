No love for those who do not love cows: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat's Gandhidham amid row over advertisement

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: A Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat's Gandhidham on Wednesday, October 14. Following the attack on the store, the manager was forced to write an apology over the row over an advertisement that created social media hype.

The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial. "We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read. It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said.

Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media. The showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement. "No such attack has taken place," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

Popular Jewellery Brand Tanishq surrounded itself in controversy after the advertisement in question shows a Muslim woman with her Hindu daughter-in-law celebrating an event together.

Shashi Tharoor slams trolls against Tanishq ad, calls it 'beautiful'

The 43-second commercial was released last week to promote its jewellery collection Ekatvam (oneness).

Tanishq first disabled comments and likes/dislikes on its ad on YouTube, and on Tuesday withdrew the video altogether following the intense online backlash and criticism.

Later, the company posted, "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, parters and store staff."

In 2013, it promoted remarriage in an ad made by Lowe Lintas. However, back then the commercial didn't attract any controversy and was widely appreciated.