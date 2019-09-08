Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn-in as Governor of Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, Sep 08: Tamilisai Soundararajan took oath as the Governor of the state, in Hyderabad today. Telangana High Court Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan administered the oath of office to Ms Soundararajan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Soundararajan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu, is the second Governor of Telangana.

Five new Governors appointed; TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan gets Telangana

Tamilisai has unsuccessfully contested in two Assembly Elections and two Parliamentary Elections in the past. With her appointment as Telangana Governor, the floor is now thrown open for the next State BJP President.

She succeeded E.S.L. Narasimhan, who had nearly a decade long stint as the Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh and as Governor of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Narasimhan was serving as Governor of only Telangana after the appointment of a full-time Governor for Andhra Pradesh in July.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials welcomed Ms Soundararajan on her arrival from Chennai. She received the guard of honour from a police contingent.