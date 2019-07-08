Tamil Nadu’s Anti Shirk movement and how Islamists openly aided the rise of the ISIS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 08: The National Investigation Agency has been busy with a plethora of cases relating to the Islamic State. In the past couple of years, it has been busy especially in South India, where it has come across several feeder outfits of the ISIS.

The NIA has found a similar pattern behind the operation of the ISIS in Sri Lanka and South India. In both cases it was found that the ISIS was allying with local radical outfits to further its cause.

A mammoth meeting held in 2016 at Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu by an Islamic group came under the scanner of the ISIS. This meeting which was attended in large numbers was aimed at undertaking a massive radicalisation drive. It was part of the Anti-Shirk propaganda, officials informed OneIndia.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the Anti-Shirk propaganda is gaining traction in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This has been done on a very large scale to help ISIS propagate its ideology.

Wikipedia says, " in Islam, shirk (Arabic) is the sin of practicing idolatry or polytheism, i.e., the deification or worship of anyone or anything besides the singular God, i.e., Allah. Literally, it means ascribing or the establishment of partners placed beside God. It is the vice that is opposed to the virtue of Tawhid (monotheism).

Those who practice shirk are termed mushrikun. Mushrikun are those who practice shirk, which literally means "association" and refers to accepting other gods and divinities alongside the god of the Muslims - Allah (as God's "associates"). In Islamic law shirk is a crime and can only be attributed to Muslims, since only a Muslim is legally responsible for avoiding association of any partner with Allah.

This is very similar to what one witnessed in Sri Lanka as well. The National Towheed Jamat, which partnered with the ISIS to carry out the easter bombings too had conducted Anti Shirk meetings.

The basic idea is to tell the people that praying to another God other than Allah is a sin. IB officials say that such meetings were initially held on a small scale. However the meetings only got bigger over the years and several such incidents were overlooked despite several warnings.

In Tamil Nadu, such meetings started out in 2015. These meetings were held in Coimbatore and Madurai. However an Islamic organisation managed to arrange one such meeting on a very large scale at Tiruchy on January 31 2016.

An official with the NIA says that such meetings set the pace for the rise of the ISIS ideology in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Officials say that in Kerala and TN, several youth have taken it upon themselves to propagate for the ISIS. Several Muslim youth in Kerala got together and started an outfit called the Ansar-ul-Khilafa KL. This was the feeder outfit for the ISIS and its job was to identify people and send them to the ISIS.

The group was active on social media platforms. The National Investigation Agency had arrested several members of this group after it was found that they had held a conspiracy at Kanakamala in Kannur district of Kerala.

The NIA said that it had also arrested another persons called Subhahani Haha Moideen, who had travelled to Iraq in 2015 and fought alongside the Islamic State. After his return to India, Haja had continued with his activities in furthering the cause of the ISIS in Kerala.

The PFI has often been accused of associating with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India. Most of the office bearers of the PFI have been associated with the SIMI in the past. They have held positions in the SIMI before it had been banned.

The Intelligence Bureau has said that the PFI is violent in nature. They one point agenda is to attack the Right Wing. They preach to their cadres that attacking those who oppose Islam would earn them religious rewards. the PFI has been accused of chopping off a professor's hand who had allegedly hurt religious sentiments in Kerala.