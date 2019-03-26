Tamil Nadu welding labourer makes remote-controlled bed for ailing wife; gets awarded

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Chennai, March 26: Couple's love bonding sometimes produces unbelievable tales to share. A welding labourer from Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil recently won the National Innovation Award for making a remote-controlled bed for his ailing wife who has remained bed-ridden for the past two months.

The man, S Saravana Muthu, impressed the hospital staff members at Nagercoil with his innovation and was awarded the second prize for the remote-controlled bed which is now helping his ailing wife.

According to a report in Times of India, Muthu started working on his innovative project after his wife underwent a surgery. When he found his wife struggling on a normal bed, he came up with the idea of making a remote-controlled bed which also has facilities of toilet.

Hot sauce is saving human lives in US nowadays... Interesting, isn't it?

"I understand the woes of bedridden patients and how they are dependent on others for almost everything. Even the caregivers often show signs of disgust while attending to them," Muthu was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

"More often than not, the privacy of the patients is affected in such cases. To maintain the dignity and independence of the patients, I decided to design the bed," he added.

The bed which Muthu designed for his wife as a flush tank, a closet, a linkage to a septic tank and an opening in the middle which would help her wife to relive herself without undertaking much pain.