Tamil Nadu: Two women who consumed 'prasadam' at temple dead

Coimbatore, April 5:  Two women, who were among the 30 persons hospitalised after taking temple 'prasadam', died at a government hospital in Mettupalayam, some 45 kms from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The devotees, including two children, were hospitalised yesterday after they partook the 'prasadam' (offering) distributed at Selvamuthu Mariammam temple in Mettupalayam, following complaints of sickness and stomach ailment.

Two women-Loganayaki and Savithri- died this morning without responding to treatment, while others are recovering, police said. Use of spoilt ghee and oil for cooking could have caused the food poisoning, they added.

