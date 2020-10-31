YouTube
    Tamil Nadu to reopen schools, colleges from Nov 16, theatres from Nov 10

    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 31: Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

    Suburban train services, as per the Central government''s decision, are "allowed" to resume.

    Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

    As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

    Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

    SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

    Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
