  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu siblings save Rs 46K for 10 yrs, but all banned notes

    By PTI
    |

    Coimbatore, Nov 27: Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes three years ago.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Thangammal, 78, and Rangammal , 75, belonging to Pumalur in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu had kept aside the money for their medical treatment and funeral. The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment.

    However, when they brought out the currency notes, the relatives found to their dismay that it was demonetised notes, in Rs 1000 and 500 denominations. Rangammal had saved Rs 24,000 while her elder sibling Thangammal Rs 22,000.

    Distressed PMC depositors hold protest at RBI

    The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of the demonetisation drive in November 2016, relatives said.

    More DEMONETISATION News

    Read more about:

    demonetisation savings

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 23:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue